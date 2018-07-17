Winslow High School athlete receives scholarship to American Indian College

Ricardo Villanueva Jr., a recent Winslow High School graduate and captain the 2018 State Championship basketball team, signed with American Indian College. He received an athletic scholarship to the school, which is located in the greater Phoenix area.
