Community information: Hopi Education Endowment Fund recoginzes Hopi scholarship recipients

Annually, the Hopi Education Endowment Fund (HEEF) hosts an event to recognize current Hopi students receiving scholarships through HEEF and the Hopi Tribe Grants & Scholarships Program.

The celebratory event will also acknowledge HEEF donors, including event sponsors Salt River Project (SRP) and Peabody Energy. This year, the fifth annual student and donor recognition event will be held Aug. 22, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. (MST) at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel in Tempe, Arizona.

Guests of the event will be treated to a three-course dinner and a program which will feature guest speaker Joan Timeche, a student speaker, live entertainment, and of course, recognition of Hopi scholarship recipients. Timeche (Old Oraibi) is executive director of the Native Nations Institute at the University of Arizona. She also served as director of the Hopi Tribe’s Department of Education for eight years. Timeche holds a Bachelor of Science in social work and a Master’s of Business Administration from Northern Arizona University.

Before the main program begins, a networking reception with refreshments will be held. There will also be opportunities to support Hopi students such as HEEF merchandise sales and a raffle.

“All year, the HEEF has different fundraising campaigns and appeals but this is the one time of the year that we get to directly acknowledge the students,” said HEEF Executive Director LuAnn Leonard. This year’s theme, “Qaavo… Our Tomorrow,” was chosen to represent Hopi students who are attaining education for the future, the donors who invest in those students’ futures, and the HEEF’s work to grow a fund to ensure future educational opportunities.

The event is open to the general public and the suggested attire is business casual/Native contemporary. Tables will include eight tickets as well as several other sponsorship perks. More information on the event or for information and cost of tickets and/or tables is available by calling (928) 734-2275 or by visiting the HEEF office in Kykotsmovi Village.

The Hopi Education Endowment Fund is a nonprofit entity of the Hopi Tribe, created to grow a perpetual source of funding for Hopi students