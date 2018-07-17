City Manager Stephen Paulken announces retirement at City Council meeting

WINSLOW, Ariz. — The Winslow City Council met July 10.

Council member Judy Howell thanked those who donated to the Animal Care Facility, what those donations would go toward and animals up for adoption. Council member Samantha Crip recapped the Fourth of July, the need for improvements at parks and the baseball game July 17.

City Manager Stephen Pauken reported on recent city activities. He submitted a resignation letter, effective Jan. 4, 2019.



Justice of the Peace B. J. Little gave the quarterly court report.

Kevin Murray was appointed to the Winslow Arts Council and the council approved the lease for the Hubbell Trading Post, a management agreement with the Chamber of Commerce and the tourism contract between the city and the Chamber of Commerce.

The council also talked about a property tax levy and possible action regarding board and commission eligibility and nepotism. In addition, the council discussed action regarding social media for the city, including boards and commissions, which resulted in a motion to create a city of Winslow Facebook page — but not to have any one person responsible for its upkeep.

The council went into executive session to discuss hiring a new city manager.