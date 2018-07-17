Around the Rez: week of July 18

Cameron Indian Marketplace July through September

Navajo Arts and Crafts Enterprise is hosting a local artisan marketplace July — September in Cameron.

Visit the Native small business vendors and artisans as they display their goods, including bead work, regalia, fine jewelry, pottery, woodwork and much more.

The marketplace is open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m.

Vendor info: spaces are free, with 11 spaces available, first come first serve. Each vendor is limited to one space. Same day registration.

More information is available by calling (928) 871-4090 or (928) 679-2244.

Celebrate 50 years with the Hopi CHR program Aug. 2

Celebrating 50 year anniversary to honor past and present Hopi CHR (Community Health Representative) staff. The event is open to the public at the Hopi Veteran’s Memorial Center Aug. 2 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. RSVP is encouraged but not required. Dinner and refreshments will be served, please donate one side dish per family.

More information is available by phone at (928) 737-6342.

Southwest Navajo Nation camp meeting

Leupp First Presbyterian Church set Aug. 1-5 as its annual all-church camp meeting, starting nightly at 6 p.m. The theme is Philippions 4:5 "Let your gentleness be evident to all. The Lord is near." (NIV).

Scheduled evening speakers are: Wednesday -- Pastor Calvin Kelly; Thursday -- Herman Curley with Elizabeth Bryant as special singer and Friday -- Pastor Bradley Jones of Red Sands Christian Church.

For Saturday, Everson Jones is a.m. and noon speaker with Cynthia Anderson of Gospel Light Echoes as special singer. Tony Nez of Birdsprings is evening speaker with Sin Ilini Singers and Hope Resurrected performing.

On Sunday, Pastor Melvin Tsosie of Winslow Assembly of God Church is noon speaker.

Breakfasts, potlucks and lunches are available during the five-day event. More information is available by calling (928) 587-1430 or by email at asmallcanyon@fusd1.org.

July fishing contest at Tsalie and Wheatfield lakes

Wheatfield Lakeside Store presents a July fishing contest at Tsalie and Wheatfield lakes: the contest starts July 21 at 7 a.m. and ends July 22 at 4 p.m. The first four prizes are boats.

Trout only and the largest fish wins, fish must be alive during weigh in at Wheatfield Lakeside store, 42 miles N Navajo Route 12, Wheatfield, AZ.

All Navajo Nation Fish and Wildlife regulations apply, no night fishing, drug and alcohol free event.

More information about prizes and registration cost is available by calling (928) 724-3262 or emailing lakeside140@gmail.com.

Hopi Nation Gospel camp meeting

Bethel Baptist Church annual camp meeting is July 25-27. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. nightly with preaching, singing and special music at the Hopi Veterans Memorial Center conference room.

More information is available by calling Pastor Andy at (928) 206-7811.

NACOG Area Agency offers mental health training Aug. 8

The NACOG Area Agency on Aging Offers mental health first aid training as part of the national initiative to increase mental health literacy.

On Aug. 8 from 8 a.m. – 5p.m., NACOG Area Agency on Aging will offer a free mental health first aid for older adults and those dealing with later-life issues training in Show Low, Arizona. The training will take place at Show Low Police Department — The Darrin Reed Room, 411 E. Deuce of Clubs, Show Low, Arizona 85901.



One in five Americans has a mental illness, but many are reluctant to seek help or might not know where to turn for care. Unlike physical conditions, symptoms of mental health and substance use problems can be difficult to detect. For friends and family members, it can be hard to know when and how to step in. As a result, those in need of mental health services often do not get them until it is too late.

Just as CPR helps even those without clinical training assist an individual having a heart attack, Mental Health First Aid prepares participants to interact with a person experiencing a mental health crisis. Mental Health First Aiders learn a 5-step action plan that guides them through the process of reaching out and offering appropriate support. Seniors and their caregivers are particularly vulnerable to unidentified and untreated mental health crises or substance use disorders.

More information about registering is available by email at Lnelson@nacog.org or by calling (928) 213-5255.



Indigenous Solutions Festival Aug. 11 in Chinle

The Indigenous Solutions Festival takes place Aug. 11 at the Chinle Community Center, U.S. 191 in Chinle. The festival will feature local and national celebrities including Ernie Tsosie, Radmilla Cody, Indigie Femme, Lyla June, Someone’s Sister and more. More information is available by calling 505-795-2499 or by email at indigiefemme@yahoo.com.

3rd annual praise and prayer fellowship July 20-21

The Mesa Baptist Church welcomes the Southwestern third annual praise and prayer fellowship July 20-21. The fellowship starts at 6:30 p.m. and 2-9 p.m. July 21. Pastor Jackie Holgate of Flagstaff is nightly guest speaker. Some featured musicians are the Williamsons, Kathy Antone, Revealed Music, Felix Valdez and Kenny and Sonya Sault of Canada. The church is eight miles west of 491 at Sanostee. More information is available by calling (505) 608-4536 or by email at revealedmusic@gmail.com.

NaaTsis’Aan Community School now enrolling for 2018-19 school year

NaaTsis’Aan Community School is now enrolling for the 2018-2018 school year. More information at available by calling (928) 672-2335. NaaTsis’Aan is a K-8 school with a residential program.



Winslow NAACP meets every fourth Sunday in Winslow

The Winslow, Arizona Chapter of the NAACP meets the fourth Sunday of the month at the Winslow Fire Station located at the corner of N. Taylor and Third Street, just east of downtown Winslow. The meeting begins at 5 p.m. and is open to the public. Refreshments will be served

The vision of the NAACP is to ensure a society in which all individuals have equal rights and there is no racial hatred or racial discrimination. the oldest and largest civil rights organization in the United States, the NAACP is a leader in the effort to guarantee that members of racial minorities receive equal protection under the law.



More information is available by calling Deni at (928) 421-9001, or email branchwinslow@gmail.com.



Flagstaff courts to hold court in Tuba City August 10

The Flagstaff Justice Court and the Flagstaff Municipal Court will hold court in Tuba City, Arizona at the Tuba City Judicial District Aug. 10 at 1:30 p.m. (DST).

Pre-registration is required. Those with an open criminal or traffic case with the Flagstaff Justice Court and/or Flagstaff Municipal Court, including cases with outstanding warrants can register. Individuals may appear in court without fear of being arrested. If an individual has a warrant out of the Flagstaff Justice Court and/or Flagstaff Municipal Court they can register for court and ask the judge that it be cancelled.

Deadline to register is Aug. 9 by 4 p.m. (DST). More information and to register is available by calling (928) 283-4518.

Native American Disability Law Center to assist with connecting people with benefits

The Native American Disability Law Center will be assisting low-income Native American Elders (65 years and older) and Native Americans with disabilities (21 years and older) to connect to benefits programs like SNAP, Medicare, Medicaid, and Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP).

This service is offered free of charge thanks to a grant from the National Council on Aging (NCOA). More information is available at (505) 566-5800.

The Native American Disability Law Center was selected by the NCOA to operate a Benefits Enrollment Center (BEC) for San Juan and McKinley Counties, because we have a unique connection to people with disabilities as well as great community partners. More information is available at (505) 566-5800.