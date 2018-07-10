Winslow patriotism on display at Freedom Fun Fest

On July 4, the city of Winslow hosted a festival at Stadium Park with activities and a patriotic parade in which children showed off their Independence Day themed vehicles. Winslow fire department was also on hand to make ‘rain’ for children to enjoy.
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.