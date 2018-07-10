Public information: Med return collection boxes now available on Hopi

The Hopi Resource Enforcement Services and the Arizona Attorney General’s Office have partnered to establish a permanent Med Return Collection Box at the Hopi Resource Enforcement Services Office, which is located on BIA Route 2 mile post #46 in Kykotsmovi, Arizona.

The misuse and abuse of prescription medication is a problem communities are experiencing in Arizona and across the country. The collection box will help reduce the supply of unused and expired prescription medication which could potentially harm children, teens and adults within the Hopi Reservation. It is also hazardous to flush medication in a toilet as it can be harmful to the water table.

The collection box will be available year-round to the public with a convenient, anonymous and accessible means to safely and securely dispose of unused and expired prescription medication. Household prescription medications, including controlled substances, over-the-counter medicines, vitamins and supplements, and pet medicines will be accepted. No syringes (needles), aerosol cans, or ointments will be accepted.

More information about the HRES Med Return Collection Box is available by contacting Sgt. Glenn Singer at (928) 734-7340 or by email at gsinger@hopi.nsn.us.