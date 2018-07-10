Around the Rez: week of July 11

NACOG Area Agency offers mental health training Aug. 8

The NACOG Area Agency on Aging Offers mental health first aid training as part of the national initiative to increase mental health literacy.

On Aug. 8 from 8 a.m. – 5p.m., NACOG Area Agency on Aging will offer a free mental health first aid for older adults and those dealing with later-life issues training in Show Low, Arizona. The training will take place at Show Low Police Department — The Darrin Reed Room, 411 E. Deuce of Clubs, Show Low, Arizona 85901.



One in five Americans has a mental illness, but many are reluctant to seek help or might not know where to turn for care. Unlike physical conditions, symptoms of mental health and substance use problems can be difficult to detect. For friends and family members, it can be hard to know when and how to step in. As a result, those in need of mental health services often do not get them until it is too late.

Just as CPR helps even those without clinical training assist an individual having a heart attack, Mental Health First Aid prepares participants to interact with a person experiencing a mental health crisis. Mental Health First Aiders learn a 5-step action plan that guides them through the process of reaching out and offering appropriate support. Seniors and their caregivers are particularly vulnerable to unidentified and untreated mental health crises or substance use disorders.

More information about registering is available by email at Lnelson@nacog.org or by calling (928) 213-5255.



Indigenous Solutions Festival Aug. 11 in Chinle

The Indigenous Solutions Festival takes place Aug. 11 at the Chinle Community Center, U.S. 191 in Chinle. The festival will feature local and national celebrities including Ernie Tsosie, Radmilla Cody, Indigie Femme, Lyla June, Someone’s Sister and more. More information is available by calling 505-795-2499 or by email at indigiefemme@yahoo.com.

39th annual commemoration of 1979 uranium spill in Red Water Pond Community July 14

The Red Water Pond Community on the Navajo Nation will host the 39th annual commemration of the 1979 uranium tailings spill. The uranium legacy commemoration will take place July 14 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., 12 miles north of Red Rock State Park on State Highway 566 near Church Rock, New Mexico.

The spill is the largest uranium tailings spill in the United States.

On July 16, 1979, an earthen dam that held liquid uranium waste broke, releasing 1,000 tons of solid radioactive mill waste and more than 90 million gallons of acidic and radioactive liquids into the Rio Puerco. The contaminants flowed downstream through Gallup, NM and across nine Navajo chapters. Several days after the spill, United Nuclear Corporation sent a handful of people out with shovels and buckets in an attempt to remediate the mess. To this day there has been no reclamation, no study to see how far the contamination went and its impacts on local water systems and people’s health. United Nuclear Corporation has not been held accountable for the spill.

There will be a 7 a.m. walk to the spill site to offer healing prayers. Following the walk people will gather under shade for food, community education, speeches, and a silent auction.

3rd annual praise and prayer fellowship July 20-21

The Mesa Baptist Church welcomes the Southwestern third annual praise and prayer fellowship July 20-21. The fellowship starts at 6:30 p.m. and 2-9 p.m. July 21. Pastor Jackie Holgate of Flagstaff is nightly guest speaker. Some featured musicians are the Williamsons, Kathy Antone, Revealed Music, Felix Valdez and Kenny and Sonya Sault of Canada. The church is eight miles west of 491 at Sanostee. More information is available by calling (505) 608-4536 or by email at revealedmusic@gmail.com

NaaTsis’Aan Communty School now enroling for 2018-19 school year

NaaTsis’Aan Community School is now enrolling for the 2018-2018 school year. More information at available by calling (928) 672-2335. NaaTsis’Aan is a K-8 school with a residential program.



Winslow NAACP meets every fourth Sunday in Winslow

The Winslow, Arizona Chapter of the NAACP meets the fourth Sunday of the month at the Winslow Fire Station located at the corner of N. Taylor and Third Street, just east of downtown Winslow. The meeting begins at 5 p.m. and is open to the public. Refreshments will be served

The vision of the NAACP is to ensure a society in which all individuals have equal rights and there is no racial hatred or racial discrimination. the oldest and largest civil rights organization in the United States, the NAACP is a leader in the effort to guarantee that members of racial minorities receive equal protection under the law.



More information is available by calling Deni at (928) 421-9001, or email branchwinslow@gmail.com.



Flagstaff courts to hold court in Tuba City August 10

The Flagstaff Justice Court and the Flagstaff Municipal Court will hold court in Tuba City, Arizona at the Tuba City Judicial District Aug. 10 at 1:30 p.m. (DST).

Pre-registration is required. Those with an open criminal or traffic case with the Flagstaff Justice Court and/or Flagstaff Municipal Court, including cases with outstanding warrants can register. Individuals may appear in court without fear of being arrested. If an individual has a warrant out of the Flagstaff Justice Court and/or Flagstaff Municipal Court they can register for court and ask the judge that it be cancelled.

Deadline to register is Aug. 9 by 4 p.m. (DST). More information and to register is available by calling (928) 283-4518.

Nominations for the 2018 ‘40 under 40’ awards are now being accepted

The National Center for American Indian Enterprise Development (the National Center) is pleased to announce that nominations are open for its 2018 class of Native American “40 Under 40” award recipients.

Nominated by members of their communities, this prestigious award is bestowed upon individuals under the age of 40 who have demonstrated leadership, initiative, and dedication, all while making significant changes in business and their community. The deadline to submit a nomination is July 16 and nominations can be submitted at the following link: https://app.smartsheet.com/b/form/75fe4c1f08c544859a8b61e03da8d765.

Native American Disability Law Center to assist with connecting people with benefits

The Native American Disability Law Center will be assisting low-income Native American Elders (65 years and older) and Native Americans with disabilities (21 years and older) to connect to benefits programs like SNAP, Medicare, Medicaid, and Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP).

This service is offered free of charge thanks to a grant from the National Council on Aging (NCOA). More information is available at (505) 566-5800.

The Native American Disability Law Center was selected by the NCOA to operate a Benefits Enrollment Center (BEC) for San Juan and McKinley Counties, because we have a unique connection to people with disabilities as well as great community partners. More information is available at (505) 566-5800.