Winslow's first responders host kids for an educational day

The Winslow Library summer program hosted first responders June 26. Action Medical and the Winslow Fire Department put on a show-and-tell for the
kids. From left: The Winslow Fire Department fire ladder truck soaks kids, a child poses for a photo in the front of an ambulance, and a future medic trys out the public address system in one of the emergency vehicles.
