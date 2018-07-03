Third annual Winslow Antiques Appraisal Fair July 14 at Old Trails Museum

WINSLOW, Ariz. — If you’re ever wondered about that old family heirloom, bring it to the third annual Winslow Antiques Appraisal Fair July 14 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Winslow Visitor Center/Hubbell Trading Post.

The Old Trails Museum is hosting the fair at 523 West Second St.

Sean Morton of Morton Appraisals in Scottsdale will bring his expertise back to Winslow so that residents can have their historic items identified and appraised. He will offer verbal appraisals (not in writing) of objects including (but not limited to): fine art paintings, prints and sculpture from the 17th century to the modern; porcelain, crystal, silver, and antique furniture; clocks, antique jewelry, art glass, and pottery; manuscripts and signatures; and Asian art and Native American arts and crafts. (No guns, coins or stamps will be appraised.)

To schedule your one-on-one appointment with Morton, call the Old Trails Museum at (928) 289-5861 by July 12. Attendance is limited to 40 people, and each person is limited to two items for appraisal. The charge for the first item is $15 and for the second item is $5 — an excellent value versus the cost of a private appraisal.

Morton was born in Phoenix and grew up around antiques. He formed Morton Appraisals in 1993 as a certified, licensed, and insured appraiser as well as a member of the Antique Appraisal Association of America. He provides advice and fair market insurance appraisals to individuals, estates, companies, and public institutions. Morton regularly appears on PBS’s Arizona Collectables, which airs on Channel 8 on Thursdays at 7:30 p.m. and Saturdays at 11 a.m.

The Winslow Antiques Appraisal Fair is presented as a service to the community; the event is not a fundraiser and the charge is only to cover costs.