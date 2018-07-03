Piccadilly craze hits Navajo reservation

Maxine Foster has been selling Piccadillys and snow cones along Highway 89 in Cameron, Arizona since October for tourists and residents alike to cool off in the northern Arizona heat.
Picadillys are a snowcone with dill pickles and your choice of powdered kool-aid flavor sprinkled across the top. They come in regular and spicy flavors and cost between $3 and $6 per Picadilly. Foster said Picadillys are a top selling item right now for both herself and across the reservation.
