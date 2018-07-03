Around the Rez: week of July 4

Vacation Bible School July 10-12

The Living Water Methodist Church, 221 W. Aspinwall, has another Vacation Bible School set for July 10-12 and will include swimming. VBS will take place between 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily with a family dinner July 12 at 6 p.m. Swimming is on July 11. Other activities include games, crafts, Bible stories, snacks and music. More information is available by calling Monica Lee at (928) 607-1117.

Page High School Class of 1998 reunion July 5-7

The Page High School “Home of the Sand Devils” Class of 1998 reunion takes place July 5-7. The first event a meet up is July 5 at Golliard Park, 126 10th Street Page, Arizona. More information and details are available by visiting classcreator.com/Page-Arizona-1998/.

NaaTsis’Aan Communty School now enroling for 2018-19 school year

NaaTsis’Aan Community School is now enrolling for the 2018-2018 school year. More information at available by calling (928) 672-2335. NaaTsis’Aan is a K-8 school with a residential program.



Winslow NAACP meets every fourth Sunday in Winslow

The Winslow, Arizona Chapter of the NAACP meets the fourth Sunday of the month at the Winslow Fire Station located at the corner of N. Taylor and Third Street, just east of downtown Winslow. The meeting begins at 5 p.m. and is open to the public. Refreshments will be served

The vision of the NAACP is to ensure a society in which all individuals have equal rights and there is no racial hatred or racial discrimination. the oldest and largest civil rights organization in the United States, the NAACP is a leader in the effort to guarantee that members of racial minorities receive equal protection under the law.



More information is available by calling Deni at (928) 421-9001, or email branchwinslow@gmail.com.



Flagstaff courts to hold court in Tuba City August 10

The Flagstaff Justice Court and the Flagstaff Municipal Court will hold court in Tuba City, Arizona at the Tuba City Judicial District Aug. 10 at 1:30 p.m. (DST).

Pre-registration is required. Those with an open criminal or traffic case with the Flagstaff Justice Court and/or Flagstaff Municipal Court, including cases with outstanding warrants can register. Individuals may appear in court without fear of being arrested. If an individual has a warrant out of the Flagstaff Justice Court and/or Flagstaff Municipal Court they can register for court and ask the judge that it be cancelled.

Deadline to register is Aug. 9 by 4 p.m. (DST). More information and to register is available by calling (928) 283-4518.

Tuba City Child Care Center opens July 10

The Navajo Nation Child Care and Development Fund Program annoucned the opening of a Child Care Center, located at Maloney Street and Kerley Road, in Tuba City. A dedication for the facility will take place July 10 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The fund is accepting applications at the Tuba City Case Work Unit, located at the Navajo Nation Shopping Center, Suite 12, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (DST). Case workers will be soliciting applicants for the Child Care Center at the Flea Market on Fridays in Tuba City, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., including surrounding communities in the western region as scheduled. More information is available by calling (928) 283-3470 or (928) 283-3472.

Nominations for the 2018 ‘40 under 40’ awards are now being accepted

The National Center for American Indian Enterprise Development (the National Center) is pleased to announce that nominations are open for its 2018 class of Native American “40 Under 40” award recipients.

Nominated by members of their communities, this prestigious award is bestowed upon individuals under the age of 40 who have demonstrated leadership, initiative, and dedication, all while making significant changes in business and their community. The deadline to submit a nomination is July 16 and nominations can be submitted at the following link: https://app.smartsheet.com/b/form/75fe4c1f08c544859a8b61e03da8d765.