Winslow weaver featured in new tapestry book

Photo by Todd Roth.

  • Originally Published: January 30, 2018 10:32 a.m.

    • photo

    Marlowe Katoney, from Winslow, will be featured in a new book from Hawley Street Tapestry Company out of Southampton Maine, the book is by Micala Sidore and features Katoney’s weaving “Eyedazzler” from a private collection in Germantown.

