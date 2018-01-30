Winslow city council in good financial shape, steadily improving in many areas

WINSLOW, Ariz. — The Winslow City Council met Jan. 24 and heard four reports and acted upon five consent calendar items and three consideration and action items.

The reports included recent activities by Winslow City Manager Stephen Pauken, who said the CEO of the BNSF Railroad would be at the Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday to meet with him and any council members who could be there. Pauken said the Homolovi Observatory is completed and would be a great addition for the city. Later Pauken introduced the new Library Director, Jalen Worthington.

Navajo County Manager Glenn Kephart was introduced and said he appreciated the way the city and county work together on most issues.

The quarterly court report was given by Justice of the Peace B.J. Little who spoke about involving teenagers is some court decisions. The monthly financial report was given by Finance Director Elias Jouen.

The consent calendar resulted in approvals of the check register, minutes of the Jan. 9 council meeting, reappointment of Mary Ann Smith to Public Safety Personnel Retirement Board, an intergovernmental agreement between the State of Arizona, AHCCCS and the City of Winslow, a hold harmless agreement between the City and the Little Colorado Medical Center for the benefit of the hospital and a maintenance agreement between the city and Mueller Systems LLC to provide host and maintenance services for the new water meter system.

Public Works Director Tim Westover spoke about the new water meter system.

The first consideration and action item was an ordinance extending and increasing the corporate limits of the city by annexing certain territory contiguous to the existing city limits.

Next was an ordinance extending the two percent sales tax on restaurants and bars for twenty years, which was the results of an election last November.

The last consideration and action item was presentation and acceptance of the audit report for the fiscal year. Finance Director Elias Jouen gave the summary of the report and said the auditor would give the actual report at the next council meeting. He and Pauken said that the city is in good financial shape and steadily improving in many areas.