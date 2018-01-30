Homolovi Observatory complete; lunar party Jan. 31

The Winslow Homolovi Observatory is a joint effort of the City of Winslow, the Hopi Tribe and residents who donated money, labor and materials to buy the telescopes creating the observatory. “Join us on Jan. 31 at the First Street Gazebo for the Lunar Party,” said State Park Ranger Ken Evans II. “The Winslow Homolovi Observatory telescopes will (also) be set up and will follow the eclipse from 4 -7 a.m.”