Holbrook High first semester perfect attendance

Holbrook High School honors its first semester perfect attendance students. they include back row, from left: Ashton Bishop, Shaun Wayne, Cruz Denetso, Harrison Williams, Simon Liu and Kamal Yazzie Jimerson. Seated, from left: Isabel Pena Ciera Irving, Jyllian Hall, Wyatt McLaws, Lauryn Hall, Whitney Apodaca and Emmarosa Catron.
