Holbrook High December Students of the Month

Holbrook High School recently announced its December Students of the Month. The following students were awarded this honor for improvements in corresponding studies. Standing, from left: Shaun Altsisi for improvement in language arts, Owen Pratt for male scholar-athlete, Garrison Hawk for improvements in social studies, John Heward and Devin Etsitty for CTE. Seated, from left: Ashton Bishop for improvement in a second language, Kayla Hager for English, Emmarosa Catron for science, Sharadee Sands for female scholar-athlete, Jesiee Gardner for fine arts and Simon Liu for physical education. Not pictured April Lewis, Emily Carlson and Jaron Woody.
