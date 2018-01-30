Around the Rez: Jan. 31

Public comment sought for proposed rules of criminal procedures

The Navajo Nation Supreme Court has received a petition to amend parts of the Navajo Rules of Criminal Procedures. The Supreme Court has the authority to adopt, and thereby amend, rules of pleading, practice and procedure applicable to all proceedings in courts of the Navajo Nation.

The Navajo Nation Code, at 7 N.N.C. § 601, requires consultation and public comment to adopt rules of procedure. The petition and the proposed rules can be found on the Navajo Nation Judicial Branch website at http://www.navajocourts.org.



Public comment and consultation on the proposed Rules are being accepted from January 24, 2018 through February 23, 2018, at 5 p.m. Please direct all input to Karen Francis, Government Relations Officer, at karenfrancis@navajo-nsn.gov by that date.

Navajo Nation Human Rights Commission hosts two seminars Jan. 31 and Feb. 1

The Navajo Nation Human Rights Commission will host two seminars on consumer seminar on funeral issues.

Topics include: Perspectives on funeral issues Navajo families contended with, Navajo traditional funerary practices: a video presentation, Navajo law enforcement procedures for dealing with the decease, an overview of Arizona and New Mexico laws and regulations concerning mortuaries and funeral practices and your rights when buying funeral goods and services.

When: Jan. 31 at 9 a.m. at Chinle Chapter in Chinle, Arizona. and Feb. 1 at 9 a.m. at the Shiprock Chapter in Shiprock, New Mexico.

More information is available or any additional questions regarding these seminars is available by contactin the commission at (928) 871-7436 during regular commission hours.

Parent conference at Naatsis’aan Community School Feb. 16

Naatsis’aan Community Schools, Inc., presents a parent conference called “Our Teachings

Become our Children’s Teachings,” Feb. 16 at Naatsis’aan Community School, Navajo Mountain, Utah.

This is a free event, everyone is welcome and includes presentations, lunch and a certificate of completion. More infomation is available by calling Merle Begay or Franklin Tohannie at 928.672.2335.