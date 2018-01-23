Winslow Art Council Hosts Blue Ridge Artist Group

Photo by Todd Roth.
For their Second Saturday in January, the Winslow Art Council hosted artists from the Blue Ridge Artists Group. A selection of paintings and drawings from the artists were displayed at Gemini Gallery located at 212 Kinsley Avenue in Winslow, Jan. 12.
