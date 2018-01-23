Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration hosted by Winslow NAACP

Tommy Dukes sings the Blues.

Photo by Todd Roth.

By Navajo-Hopi Observer

  • Originally Published: January 23, 2018 3:07 p.m.

    • photo

    Photo by Todd Roth

    Tommy Dukes serenades the crowd with Blues selections during the Martin Luther King Jr. event at the Winslow Visitor Center Jan. 15.

    More than 80 people helped memorialize Martin Luther King Jr. Jan. 15 during a celebration held at the Winslow Visitor Center. The event started at noon with a march on Second and Third streets returning to the visitor center. During the event, speakers memorializing Martin Luther King Jr. and a buffet was held.

