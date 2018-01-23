Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration hosted by Winslow NAACP

Photo by Todd Roth.
More than 80 people helped memorialize Martin Luther King Jr. Jan. 15 during a celebration held at the Winslow Visitor Center. The event started at noon with a march on Second and Third streets returning to the visitor center. During the event, speakers memorializing Martin Luther King Jr. and a buffet was held.
