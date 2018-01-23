Around the Rez: Jan. 24

School Safety Conference at Twin Arrows Jan. 22-24

The Shonto Preparatory Fire Department presents its 2018 School Safety Conference Jan. 22-24 at the Twin Arrows Navajo Casino Resort. Topics will include: lockdown procedures, emergency mangement for schools, active shooter response and more. The conference is attented for school administrators, school safety, residential personnel, school board members, school security and school first responders. More information about registration fees and the conference is available by emailing safetyconference@shontoprep.org.

Navajo Nation Human Rights Commission hosts two seminars Jan. 31 and Feb. 1

The Navajo Nation Human Rights Commission will host two seminars on consumer seminar on funeral issues.

Topics include: Perspectives on funeral issues Navajo families contended with, Navajo traditional funerary practices: a video presentation, Navajo law enforcement procedures for dealing with the decease, an overview of Arizona and New Mexico laws and regulations concerning mortuaries and funeral practices and your rights when buying funeral goods and services. When: Jan. 31 at 9 a.m. at Chinle Chapter in Chinle, Arizona. and Feb. 1 at 9 a.m. at the Shiprock Chapter in Shiprock, New Mexico. More information is available or any additional questions regarding these seminars is available by contactin the commission at (928) 871-7436 during regular commission hours.

Parent conference at Naatsis’aan Community School Feb. 16

Naatsis’aan Community Schools, Inc., presents a parent conference called “Our Teachings

Become our Children’s Teachings,” Feb. 16 at Naatsis’aan Community School, Navajo Mountain, Utah.

This is a free event, everyone is welcome and includes presentations, lunch and a certificate of completion. More information is available by calling Merle Begay or Franklin Tohannie at 928-672-2335.

Mental Health First Aid Conference Jan. 29 in LeChee

Mental Health First Aid is an eight hour course that teaches people how to identify, understand and respond to signs of mental illnesses and substance use disorders. The next MHFA training takes place Jan. 29 at the LeChee Chapter House. More information aboiut registering for the course is available at the Meth and Suicide Prevention Initiative by calling (928) 283-2816.