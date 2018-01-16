Tuba City’s KTBA 76 AM radio station announces new programming

TUBA CITY, Ariz. — KTBA Radio’s (76 AM) “Voice of Hope” Christian station released its Diné Bikeya Today program schedule, which runs from 1-4 p.m. weekdays.

DJ’s can announce camp meetings, conferences and fellowships for a $5 fee by faxing the information to (505) 371-5588 in Tse Bonita, New Mexico.

The daily schedule is:

• 12:30 p.m. MWF— Navajo Bible School of the Air, with former Chief Justice Tom Tso;

• 12:30 p.m. — TTH — Family focus with Milt Shirlson;

• 1:30 p.m. Monday through Friday — Thru the Bible, with Thomas Woods;

• 2:30 p.m. Wednesday — Hopi “Words of Hope”;

• 3 p.m. Tuesday — “Welcome to Reconciliation,” Tuba City First Baptist Church and

• 3:30 p.m. Friday — Navajo Words of Hope, with Thomas Woods.

People can also call (505) 371-5587 for song and prayer requests. DJs are pastor Steven Joe, Nelson Beloney and JR Redhouse. The station’s address is PO Box 9090, Window Rock, AZ 86515.