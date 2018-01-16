Sean McCabe appointed director of Navajo Division of Economic Development

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — Navajo Nation President Russell Begaye appointed Sean McCabe as the new Director of the Division of Economic Development (DED).

As a certified public accountant (CPA), McCabe has a long history of providing financial, managing and consulting services to the Navajo Nation.

“Sean McCabe will be an excellent division director and it is a pleasure to have him onboard,” Begaye said. “There is important work that needs to be done with the Division of Economic Development. He has the experience and knowledge of the Navajo Nation to accomplish great things.”

McCabe is a managing member of McCabe CPA Group LLC, one of the few Native American owned and operated CPA firms in the country. The firm deals with tribal nations and has an extensive client list that spans California, Arizona, New Mexico and Oklahoma.

“We are confident that Sean McCabe can help further the momentum of economic development on the Navajo Nation,” Vice President Jonathan Nez said. “We look forward to seeing him bring jobs and business opportunities to our people.”

McCabe is from Fort Defiance and received a Bachelor of Arts in Accounting from Fort Lewis College. He is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the New Mexico Society of Certified Public Accountants.

Formerly, McCabe has served as a member of the Notah Begay III Foundation Board of Directors, NOVA Corporation Board of Directors, American Institute for Certified Public Accountants Minority Initiative Committee and as the Chairman of the Navajo Gaming Enterprise Board of Directors.

“It is every Navajo’s dream to one day come back and work on behalf of their own people,” McCabe said. “I look forward to this opportunity to apply my work experience to provide a stable base for economic growth in the coming years. As a Navajo entrepreneur myself, I know the importance of providing economic opportunity for all Navajos to work, live and thrive in Dinetah.”

McCabe was recognized in 2016 as one of Indian Country Today Magazine’s 50 Faces of Indian Country and his company, previously known as Anuskewicz & McCabe CPAs PC, won the National Center for American Indian Enterprise Development’s American Indian Owned Business of the Year Award.

As the new director, he will take over the work of former Director Crystal Deschinny whose effort and integrity is greatly appreciated by the Office of President and Vice President.

McCabe is Áshįįhí (Salt People) nishłí Táchii’nii (Red Running into Water) báshíshchíín.