Around the reservation: week of Jan. 17

Parent conference at Naatsis’aan Community School Feb. 16

Naatsis’aan Community Schools, Inc., presents a parent conference called “Our Teachings

Become our Children’s Teachings,” Feb. 16 at Naatsis’aan Community School, Navajo Mountain, Utah.

This is a free event, everyone is welcome and includes presentations, lunch and a certificate of completion. More infomration is available by calling Merle Begay or Franklin Tohannie at 928.672.2335.

Mental Health First Aid Conference Jan. 29 in LeChee.

Mental Health First Aid is an eight hour course that teaches people how to identify, understand and respond to signs of mental illnesses and substance use disorders. The next MHFA training takes place Jan. 29 at the LeChee Chapter House. More information aboiut registering for the course is available at the Meth and Suicide Prevention Initiative by calling (928) 283-2816.

Suicide intervention training Jan. 18-19 at Gap/Bodaway Chapter House

Applied Suicide Intervention Skills Training (ASIST) will take place Jan. 18-19 a the Gap/Bodaway Chapter House. ASIST is a two-day suicide first aid workshop. ASIST helps you recognize when someone is having suicidal thoughts and to create a plan that will support their safety. More information is available by calling (928) 283-2816 to register.

School Safety Conference at Twin Arrows Jan. 22-24

The Shonto Preparatory Fire Department presents its 2018 School Safety Conference Jan. 22-24 at the Twin Arrows Navajo Casino Resort.

Topics will include: lockdown procedures, emergency mangement for schools, active shooter response and more. The conference is attented for school administrators, school safety, residential personnel, school board members, school security and school first responders. More information about registration fees and the conference is available by emailing safetyconference@shontoprep.org