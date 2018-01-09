Winslow Lady Bulldogs best Blue Ridge, Bulldog boys lose 78-66

WINSLOW, Ariz. — The Winslow High School basketball teams played the Blue Ridge Yellowjackets Jan. 5 with the Lady Bulldogs victorious, 54-27, over the Lady Yellowjackets. However, the Bulldogs boys’ team lost to an excellent Yellowjacket squad, 78-66.

The girls’ win improved the Lady Bulldogs’ record to 8-4 and dropped the Lady Yellowjackets to 5-11 for the season.

The Lady Bulldogs got off to a fast start and led 14-3 after the first quarter. The Lady Bulldogs had twice as many points in the first half as the Blue Ridge girls, leading 26-13.

The margin was even greater after three quarters at 42-18.

Brianna Little led all scorers with 14 points for Winslow. Justine Butterfield, with 10 points, was also in double figures for the Lady Bulldogs and Emerilee Cowboy scored nine for the victors.

Blue Ridge was led by Sierra Tenijieth with 10 points.

In the boys’ game, the Yellowjackets defeated the Bulldogs, 78-66. The win improved Blue Ridge’s record to 17-1 and dropped Winslow to 11-5 mark for the season.

The Yellowjackets led 21-13 after the first quarter and 47-24 at the half. The margin was a commanding 60-42 going into the final period.

Mason Berges led all scorers with 31 points for the Yellowjackets. Corey Endfield with 27 points and Darrien Burnette with 10 points were also in double figures for Blue Ridge.

Darius James led Winslow with 20 points. Yoann Djassa was also in double figures for the Bulldogs with 17 points.

Both Bulldogs teams hosted the Payson Longhorns Jan. 9 and meet the Holbrook Roadrunners Jan. 11. They will host the Show Low Cougars Jan. 16, and travel to Tuba City to meet the Warriors Jan. 17 in the first of four road games.

The last two games of the January potion of the schedule will be played in Winslow against Holbrook Jan. 30 and against Blue Ridge Jan. 31.