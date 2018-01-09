Winslow holds gardening class for members of the Winslow Community Garden

Stephen J. Campbell, an agent of Natural Resources from the University of Arizona, holds a two and half day class Jan. 4-6 on master gardening for members of Winslow Community Garden. The garden is located at the east end of Winslow, adjacent to East End 9-11 Memorial Park.
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.