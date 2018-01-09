Letter to the editor: “Those Navajo (Code Talker) boys, saved our butts”

I read in the Observer that Code Talker Teddy Draper Sr. passed.

When I finished the article, I thought of a comment made by my father, decades ago. (He was a Lt. Commander USN, Atlantic and Pacific, during WWII. Coincidentally, my dad’s middle name was Draper.) I’ll have to approximate his words, as I never wrote or recorded them.

“Those Navajo boys, saved our butts.”

Each time in my life I’ve encountered a Code Talker I’ve told them that story. I want the Code Talkers to know that men and women they never met passed on their admiration of these Navajo heroes to their children. I have passed that admiration on to my own children.

Regards,

Britt Anderson,

Eugene, Oregon