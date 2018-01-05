Short closure Jan. 9 on US 89 north of Page

PAGE, Ariz. – The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) advises drivers around Page to expect delays in both directions on US 89 at Glen Canyon Bridge Jan. 9, between 1 and 1:30 p.m.

ADOT said this short closure is necessary for crews to repair roadway lighting fixtures on both sides of the road.

Drivers should proceed through the work zone with caution, slow down and watch for construction personnel and equipment.

Schedules are subject to change based on weather and other unforeseen factors. More information or for real-time highway conditions statewide, visit ADOT’s Traveler Information Site at www.az511.gov, follow ADOT on Twitter (@ArizonaDOT) or call 511, except while driving.