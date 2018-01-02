Hualapai Tribe plans to open zip line at western rim of Grand Canyon

According to Grand Canyon West's website, two ziplines will be offered by the company. The first measures 1,100 feet in length and passes 1,000 feet above the canyon floor. The second is set at a steeper grade and allows thrill seekers a 2,100 foot downhill view.

Photo/Grand Canyon West

Associated Press

  • Originally Published: January 2, 2018 2:11 p.m.

    PEACH SPRINGS, Ariz. (AP) — The Hualapai Tribe is expanding tourist offerings at the west rim of the Grand Canyon.

    More than 1 million people a year visit Grand Canyon West, outside the boundaries of the national park. It’s best known for the Skywalk, a horseshoe-shaped glass bridge that juts out 70 feet from the canyon wall and gives visitors a view of the Colorado River 4,000 feet below.

    The tribal corporation that runs it recently opened a restaurant in a connected visitor center that had been the subject of a bitter dispute between a late Las Vegas businessman and the tribe.

    In January, the corporation plans to open a pair of zip lines that will send guests nearly 1,000 feet above a side canyon. Each zip line will carry four people.

