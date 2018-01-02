Community information: WIC cards replacing paper checks for members

The Arizona Department of Health Services has completed a multi-year effort to launch a system replacing paper checks with a card for families that participate in the Women, Infants and Children (WIC) Program.
The new system, called eWIC, will make it easier for families to access healthy foods.
The Navajo County Public Health Services District WIC Program provides services to nearly 1,700 participants each month.
The Coconino County Public Health Services District (CCPHSD) WIC Program provides services to nearly 2,000 participants each month.
The transition from paper checks to eWic cards means that WIC clients have a more convenient and confidential wayt of shopping for the same healthy WIC-approved foods that they were already receiving, said administrators of the program for both Coconino and Navajo counties.
WIC families can also download the EzWIC app for Apple and Android devices. The app will allow them to search the WIC Food List, scan items in the store to see if they are WIC-approved, and check their current benefit balance.
WIC provides healthy foods, nutrition education, breastfeeding support, and connections to community services for income-eligible women who are pregnant and postpartum, infants, and children up to five years old. To learn more, call the NCPHSD WIC Clinic in your area or visit www.azwic.gov.
Navajo County WIC Clinic phone numbers:
Heber: (928) 535-7115
Holbrook: (928) 524-4750
Show Low: (928) 532-6050
Snowflake: (928) 536-6340
Winslow: (928) 289-6834 or by calling (928) 679-7850 or visiting www.azwic.gov.
