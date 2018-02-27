Winslow Bulldogs defeat Chinle Wildcats in semi-final in Glendale

WINSLOW, Ariz. — The Winslow Bulldogs defeated the Chinle Wildcats 68-57 in a semifinals game in the Arizona State 3A Conference Championship Tournament played at Gila River Arena in Glendale Feb. 23.

The win improved Winslow’s record to 26-6 and was their 15th win in their last 16 games. Chinle ended its season with a 23-8 record and ended its 12 game winning streak.

The Bulldogs played in the championship game Feb. 25 against the Blue Ridge Yellowjackets after the Navajo-Hopi Observer went to print.

Blue Ridge defeated the Valley Christian Crusaders 59-55 to earn their berth in the championship game.

The Winslow Bulldogs defeated the Florence Gophers 80-68 in a quarterfinals game Feb. 20 to earn a berth in the semifinals. Chinle defeated Wickenburg 64-55 that day to earn its berth.

Chinle started strong and led 23-16 after the first quarter of play. Winslow started a strong second quarter and quickly took the lead, mostly because of a good defense and recovering turnovers. Winslow led 36-33 at the end of the first half. The Bulldogs had a double digit 54-44 lead going into the final period.

Darius James led the Bulldogs with 20 points. Junior Villanueva with 17 points. Also in double figures for Winslow were Yoaan Djassa with 14 points and Zach Wagner with 12 points.

Chinle was led by Angelo Lewis with 24 points but Cooper Burbank was only other Wildcat in double figures with 11 points.

Winslow Bulldogs 80, Florence Gophers 68 in quarterfinals

The Winslow Bulldogs defeated the Florence Gophers 80-68 in a quarterfinals game in the Arizona State 3A Conference Championship Tournament payed at Prescott Valley Feb. 20.

The Bulldogs then played Chinle, 64-55, winners over Wickenburg in the semifinals Feb. 23.

Winslow was a second seed with a record of 25-6 going into this game. The Bulldogs defeated Fountain Hills in the tournament 80-56 after a first round bye. Florence was a seventh seed with a record of 17-11 going into this game. The Gophers defeated Globe 74-67 in the tournament after a first round bye.

The Bulldogs started strong and led 23-13 after the first quarter. Florence cut the lead to 42-37 at the half but it was back up to 61-47 after three quarters of play.

Villanueva led Winslow and all scorers with 25points. Also in double figures for Winslow were Wagener with 18 points, James with 16 points and Yoaan Djassa with 10 points. Dakoda Spencer had nine points for the victors. Florence was led by Rarey Sommer with 24 points. Nick Tucker and Cooper and Zion White each scored 15 points for the Gophers.