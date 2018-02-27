Red Sands School puts roots in Winslow

Red Sands Christian School held an open house for its new location for the 2018-19 school year Feb. 20. Moving from the Leupp area to Winslow will enable Red Sands to offer a Christian-oriented elementary school curriculum more convenient to Winslow residents. As an accredited school, all subjects are covered. The school also offers an archery program which consistently produces archers who compete at the state and national level. Scholarships are available for students who apply before July. More information is available by contacting Barb Snyder at (928) 289-9221.