Red Sands School puts roots in Winslow

Red Sands Christian School held an open house for its new location for the 2018-19 school year Feb. 20. Moving from the Leupp area to Winslow will enable Red Sands to offer a Christian-oriented elementary school curriculum more convenient to Winslow residents. As an accredited school, all subjects are covered. The school also offers an archery program which consistently produces archers who compete at the state and national level. Scholarships are available for students who apply before July. More information is available by contacting Barb Snyder at (928) 289-9221.
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.