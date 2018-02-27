Lt. Col. Tracey Clyde appointed as director for Navajo Veterans Administration

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — Navajo Nation President Russell Begaye appointed Lt. Col. Tracey Clyde as the new director of the Navajo Nation Veterans Administration (NNVA).

Clyde served for 28 years in the United States Army. He returns to the Navajo Nation with considerable experience in policy development, management, recruitment and human resources. His first day on the job was Feb. 26.

“Lieutenant Colonel Clyde is capable of moving projects forward,” Begaye said. “His experience and rank in the military will bring tremendous integrity to the administration. It’s an honor for us to have a lieutenant colonel serve as director of the NNVA.”

Clyde graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point, N.Y., in 1989 and received a degree in applied science. He later attended Central Michigan University and received a master’s degree in human resource management.

Vice President Jonathan Nez commended Clyde for his military service and dedication to the country.

“We are hopeful that as a high-ranking officer, Lieutenant Colonel Clyde will maintain high expectations for his staff and that the veterans will maintain respect for the chain of command,” Nez said.

Clyde’s overseas assignments include one combat tour to Iraq, a deployment to Haiti and multiple tours in Korea. His military awards include the Legion of Merit, the Bronze Star Medal, the Defense Meritorious Service Medal and the Meritorious Service Medal. His military decorations are the Army Staff Identification Badge, the Recruiter Badge, the Air Assault Badge, the Parachutist Badge and the Ranger Tab.

“After closing out 28 years in the U.S. Army, I am honored to be appointed as the director of the NNVA,” Clyde said. “I look forward to serving the military veterans on the Navajo Nation.”

Clyde is from Shiprock, New Mexico and grew up herding sheep in the Tolikan Chapter area. He graduated from Shiprock High School in 1985.