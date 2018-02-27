Around the Rez: week of Feb. 28

Flagstaff Justice and Municipal Courts to hold court in Tuba City March 9

The Flagstaff Justice Court and the Flagstaff Municipal Court will hold court in Tuba City, Arizona at the Tuba City Judicial District March 9 at 1:30 p.m.

Pre-registration is required. Who should register? Those with an open criminal or traffic case with the Flagstaff Justice Court and/or Flagstaff Municipal Court, including cases with outstanding warrants. Individuals may appear in court without fear of being arrested even if they have an outstanding warrant. If an individual has a warrant out of the Flagstaff Justice Court and/or Flagstaff Municipal Court they can register for court and ask that it be cancelled.

Deadline to register is March 8 by 4 p.m. More information, or to register, is available by calling (928) 283-4518.

Citizen Liaison Committee in Winslow seeking volunteers

The Winslow Police Department has been working with an Exploratory Committee to form a Citizen Liaison Committee (CLC) for the Winslow Police Department. The Exploratory Committee has laid the groundwork for the CLC, and are now accepting applications from volunteer community members for 15 positions (including one at-large member from the Navajo Nation and one at-large member from the Hopi Tribe) to serve for up to four years on the CLC. They are accepting applications through the months of February and March. This is an opportunity to be involved with the Winslow Police Department. More information is available from Jessica Meritt at jmeritt@winslowaz.gov or (928) 289-1447.