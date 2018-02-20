Winslow Bulldogs defeat Fountain Hill Falcons 80 - 56 at 3A Conference

WINSLOW, Ariz. —The Winslow Bulldogs defeated the Fountain Hills Falcons 80-56 in a second round game in the Arizona State 3A Conference Championship Tournament at Window Rock Feb. 17.

The winner plays Feb. 20 in Prescott, against the winner of a game between Globe and Florence. Winslow improved its record to 24-6 and Fountain Hills ended its season with a 15-12 record.

Fountain Hills won its way into the second round of the Arizona State 3A Conference Championship Tournament with a 79-66 win over the Coolidge Bears in their first round game. Winslow was seeded second and had a first round bye.

The Bulldogs got off to a fast start and had a 23-11 lead at the end of the first quarter. The Falcons cut the lead to 36-29 at the half. The Bulldogs had a good third quarter and had a comfortable 56-42 going into the final period.

The Bulldogs continued to dominate the game and walked off with a convincing 80-56 victory.

The Bulldogs were led by Junior Villanueva who scored 30 points to lead all scorers. Yoaan Djassa and Zach Wagner, each with 15 points, and Darius James and Dakota Spencer were in double figures for Winslow. David “Tiger” Gonzales with 16 points and Larkin Lipps were in double figures for Fountain Hills.

Other first round winners included Window Rock 59-56 over Tuba City, Page 42-32 over Kingman, Empire 62-49 over Show Low, Safford 93-88 over Yuma Catholic, Wickenburg 70-68 over Northwest Christian, American Leadership Academy 55-45 over Holbrook and Globe 69-56 over Sahuarita.

In other second round games Valley Christian defeated Safford 54-42, Blue Ridge topped Window Rock 70-52, Sabino beat Page 57-46, Wickenburg upset third seeded Casteel 73-71, Chinle defeated American Leadership Academy 58-48, Empire defeated Snowflake 76-63 and Florence defeated Globe 74-67.

Lady Bulldogs end season with 63-43 loss

The Page Lady Sand Devils defeated the Winslow Lady Bulldogs 63-43 in the second round of the Arizona 3A Conference Championship Tournament at Monument Valley High School in Kayenta.

The win sent the Sand Devils into a second round game in Prescott with a 19-9 record. The Lady Bulldogs ended their season with a 15-14 record.

The Sand Devils started strong and were leading 9-2 when the lights went out in the gym for over 10 minutes. Page led 12-6 at the end of the first quarter and the Sand Devils led 34-18 at the half. Page had a very comfortable 54-29 lead going into the final period. Jayce Salabye led Page with 11 points, Mikala Benally was also in double figures with 10 points. Justine Butterfield led Winslow with 14 points.

The Sand Devils had an 18-9 record coming into the game and ae a third seed in the tournament. They had a three game winning streak including wins over top seeded Ganado and second seeded Window Rock.

The Lady Bulldogs nipped the Northwest Christian Lady Crusaders 49-48 in the first round of the Arizona 3A Conference Championship Tournament in overtime Feb. 13 in Winslow.

In other games involving local teams, Payson defeated the Florence Lady Gophers 40-35 in the first round, earning a right to play top seeded Ganado. Monument Valley coasted by Yuma Catholic 67-25 to earn a berth against fifth seeded Holbrook.

In other second round games Window Rock defeated Casteel 79-53 to advance to the next round. Monument Valley defeated Holbrook 59-49 and Valley Christian defeated Tuba City 49-43. Sabino upset Pusch Ridge 52-34 Ganado beat Payson 76-38, Chinle beat Empire 58-35 and Safford beat Tanque Verde 56-51.