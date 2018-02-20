Around the Rez: week of Feb. 21

Flagstaff Justice and Municipal Courts to hold court in Tuba City March 9

The Flagstaff Justice Court and the Flagstaff Municipal Court will hold court in Tuba City, Arizona at the Tuba City Judicial District March 9 at 1:30 p.m.

Pre-registration is required. Who should register? Those with an open criminal or traffic case with the Flagstaff Justice Court and/or Flagstaff Municipal Court, including cases with outstanding warrants. Individuals may appear in court without fear of being arrested even if they have an outstanding warrant. If an individual has a warrant out of the Flagstaff Justice Court and/or Flagstaff Municipal Court they can register for court and ask that it be cancelled.

Deadline to register is March 8 by 4 p.m. More information, or to register, is available by calling (928) 283-4518.

Navajo Wellness Model presentation Feb. 27 in Kaibeto

Meth and Suicide Prevention Initiative (MSPI) will host a Navajo Wellness Model presentation at the Kaibeto Behavioral Health Facility Feb.27 from 9 a.m. to noon. The curriculum integrates the traditional ways of Navajo teachings with how one approaches daily health. More information or to register is available by calling (928)283-2816.

Diné Uranium Remediation Advisory Commission meeting Feb. 22 in Cameron

The Diné Uranium Remediation Advisory Commission will hold its meeting Feb. 22, at 10 a.m. at the Cameron Chapter House, which is located along Hwy. U.S. 89 in Cameron, Arizona.

This Commission meeting will be open to the public. The purpose of the Uranium Commission is to study and reach conclusions about the impacts of uranium mining and uranium processing on the Navajo Nation and to make recommendations to the president of the Navajo Nation and to the Navajo Nation Council for policies, laws and regulations to address those impacts.

The Uranium Commission will hold monthly meetings in each of the six regions of the Navajo Nation impacted by uranium mining and uranium processing. Each meeting will be advertised in advance. More information is available by writing to the commission at PO Box 7440, Window Rock, AZ 86515 or by telephone at (928) 871-7186.

safeTALK training on suicide at Cameron Chapter Feb. 21

Attend the half-day safeTALK training and learn four basic steps to connect people at risk of suicide to life-saving resources. Both professionals and the public can save lives. safeTALK takes place Feb. 21 at the Cameron Chapter House from 8 a.m. to noon. More information is available by calling (928) 283-2816 to register.

Public comment sought for proposed rules of criminal procedures through Feb. 23

The Navajo Nation Supreme Court has received a petition to amend parts of the Navajo Rules of Criminal Procedures. The Supreme Court has the authority to adopt, and thereby amend, rules of pleading, practice and procedure applicable to all proceedings in courts of the Navajo Nation.

The Navajo Nation Code, at 7 N.N.C. § 601, requires consultation and public comment to adopt rules of procedure. The petition and the proposed rules can be found on the Navajo Nation Judicial Branch website at http://www.navajocourts.org.



Public comment and consultation on the proposed Rules are being accepted through Feb. 23, at 5 p.m. Please direct all input to Karen Francis, Government Relations Officer, at karenfrancis@navajo-nsn.gov by that date.

Citizen Liaison Committee in Winslow seeking volunteers

The Winslow Police Department has been working with an Exploratory Committee to form a Citizen Liaison Committee (CLC) for the Winslow Police Department. The Exploratory Committee has laid the groundwork for the CLC, and are now accepting applications from volunteer community members for 15 positions (including one at-large member from the Navajo Nation and one at-large member from the Hopi Tribe) to serve for up to four years on the CLC. They are accepting applications through the months of February and March. This is an opportunity to be involved with the Winslow Police Department. More information is available from Jessica Meritt at jmeritt@winslowaz.gov or (928) 289-1447.

Blood donors needed in northern Arizona

With the flu reducing eligible blood donors, United Blood Services is asking for healthy blood donors to donate blood. United Blood Services will have blood donation services available in northern Arizona throughout February in Winslow and Flagstaff. All types are needed, especially O-negative, the universal blood donor. Donors can make a donation in Winslow on Tuesday, Feb. 6 from 8 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. at Winslow High School, 111 Winslow Lane. Flagstaff has numerous locations available for donors on Feb. 20. Feb. 21, Feb. 22, Feb. 23 and Feb. 28. More information or to schedule an appointment is available at 1-877-UBS-HERO (1-877-827-4376) or at www.BloodHero.com (enter your city or zip code).