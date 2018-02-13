Winslow St. Joseph Parish holds Mardi Gras fundraiser Feb. 10

  Originally Published: February 13, 2018 11:16 a.m.

    The Winslow St. Joseph Parish held a Mardi Gras fundraiser at the Hillsdale Avenue auditorium Feb. 10. The fundraiser was already crowded just after it opened with 125 people attending. Activities for children included a cake walk, block stacking, balance a ball on your nose, virtual bowling computer game and many crafts to assemble. Twenty-five cakes were available at the silent auction.

