Winslow Bulldogs boys and girls teams lose in regional championship

WINSLOW, Ariz. — The Winslow Lady Bulldogs defeated the Payson Lady Longhorns 53-52 in a very tight game at Winslow Feb. 8 in their first Regional playoff game. The game was not decided until the final seconds as Payson missed three shots in the closing seconds.

The Lady Bulldogs had a good first half and led 28-20 at intermission. Payson came back strong and trailed by just a point 41-40 going into the final period. The teams stayed close until the final seconds. Winslow had three players in double figures as Kristen Wagner, Tatyana Wyconda and Brianna Little each scored 10 points. Raegan Ashby led all scorers with 21 points and was the only Lady Longhorn in double figures.

Winslow Bulldogs 68 Show Low Cougars 39 in regional playoffs

The Winslow Bulldogs defeated the Show Low Cougars 68-39 in Winslow Feb. 8 in the first game of the Regional playoffs. The win improved Winslow’s record to 23-5 and dropped Show Low’s record to 7-18. The Bulldogs advanced to play Blue Ridge for the Regional Championship in Winslow Feb. 9.

The Bulldogs started fast and led 13-9 after the first quarter and 29-20 at the half. The margin was a comfortable 45-29 going into the final period. Dakota Spencer led Winslow and all scorers with 20 points. Junior Villanueva was also in double figures with 14 points and Yoann Djassan scored nine for the victors Colton McGinnes led points.



Winslow Lady Bulldogs Lose to Holbrook for Regional Championship

The Holbrook Lady Roadrunners defeated the Winslow Lady Bulldogs 48-16 in the Regional Championship Game played in Holbrook Feb. 9. The win improved Holbrook’s record to an excellent 23-6 and should have gotten them a good seeding for the 3A Conference State Championship Tournament. Winslow fell to 14-13 and will likely open on the road if they make the tournament.

Blue Ridge 79-60 Winners of Regional Championship Over Winslow Bulldogs

The Blue Ridge Yellowjackets won the Regional Championship with a 79-60 win over the Winslow Bulldogs in Winslow Feb. 9. This was the third meeting between the two teams with each having won a previous meeting. The win improved Blue Ridge’s record to 28-4 and dropped Winslow’s to a still excellent 23-6. Both teams should get good seeding in the 3A Conference State Championship Tournament

In the championship game, Blue Ridge led 21-16 at the end of the first period. The Bullfrogs came back in the second period and had a 40-37 lead at the intermission. Blue Ridge got hot in the third quarter and had built a 59-52 lead by the end of the period. Mason Berges led Blue Ridge and all scorers with 27 points. Darrien Burnette and Ryan Halls each with 15 points and Corey Endfield with 13 points were in double figures for the Yellowjackets. Winslow was led by Junior Villanueva with 17 points. Zach Wagner was also in double figures for the Bulldogs and Dakota Spencer scored nine points.