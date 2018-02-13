Photo highlights: Runners compete at Little Colorado marathon, half-marathon

Competitors gather to hear greetings and last minute instructions prior to running the marathon, half-marathon or fun run at the Little Colorado River Gorge Tribal Park, west of Cameron, Arizona Feb. 10. Navajo Nation Vice President Jonathan Nez greets runners before the run. Runners take off from the start. Katherine Locke/NHO
