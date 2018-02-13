Photo highlights: Runners compete at Little Colorado marathon, half-marathon

Photo/Katherine Locke

Photo/Katherine Locke

  • Originally Published: February 13, 2018 10:24 a.m.

    • photo

    Photo/Katherine Locke

    photo

    Photo/Katherine Locke

    Competitors gather to hear greetings and last minute instructions prior to running the marathon, half-marathon or fun run at the Little Colorado River Gorge Tribal Park, west of Cameron, Arizona Feb. 10. Navajo Nation Vice President Jonathan Nez greets runners before the run. Runners take off from the start. Katherine Locke/NHO

    More like this story

    Comments

    Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.

    Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.