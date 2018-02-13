Photo highlights: Monument Valley Mustangs defeat Winslow Bulldogs in Feb. 3 game

    Players battle for the ball at tip-off, a Lady Bulldog looks to pass and a Mustang player dives for a loose ball. The Mustangs beat the Bulldogs, 42-27, in the Feb. 3 game.

