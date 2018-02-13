Candidate filing for Navajo elections to open May 17

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — The Navajo Election Administration (NEA) informed the public Feb. 7 that the candidate-filing period opens May 17, 2018 and closes on May 30, 2018 for the upcoming primary and general elections on the Navajo Nation.

The following positions are up for election: Navajo Nation president, vice president, council delegates, board of election supervisors and the board of education.

This year’s primary election is scheduled for Aug. 28, followed by the general election Nov. 6 according to the NEA.

NEA Director Edbert Little said the election office wants potential candidates to be aware of the filing timeframe because of changes that were made to the Navajo Election Code last year, which shortened the filing period from 90 days to 14 days. The NEA will have 14 days to review the candidacy applications submitted.

In December 2015, the Navajo Board of Election Supervisors passed a resolution recommending the changes to the filing period, which were then adopted by the Navajo Nation Council and signed into law in April 2017.

The resolution passed by the Board of Election Supervisors said, “a shorter period permits a more efficient process for the review of applications and does not affect the right of voters to vote for their candidate of choice.”

Little also said the new provisions add more efficiency and consistency for candidates.

Under the previous provisions, the application review period varied based on when the application was filed. Under the new provisions, the review period will be 14 days for all positions.

The Navajo Election Administration also encourages members of the Navajo Nation to register to vote in the upcoming elections. More information on candidate qualifications or to learn how to register to vote is available by visiting the Navajo Election Administration’s website at http://www.navajoelections.navajo-nsn.gov.