Winslow teams wrap up season; top Show Low, boys win against Monument Valley, girls lose

WINSLOW, Ariz. — The Winslow Bulldogs and Lady Bulldogs ended their regular season with games in Show Low and home games against Monument Valley. The Bulldogs seem destined to be in the playoffs, with the likelihood of hosting an opening round game.

The Lady Bulldogs improved their chances with an upset win over Holbrook and a narrow win over Blue Ridge. The teams are likely to make the playoffs with the possibility of both Winslow teams hosting games Feb. 8.

The Winslow Bulldogs and Lady Bulldogs defeated the Show Low Cougars and Lady Cougars in Show Low Feb. 2. The wins helped the Bulldogs to a 21-5 record and the Lady Bulldogs to 14-11. The Cougars dropped to 7-17 and the Lady Cougars to 4-19 for the season.

In their 39-35 win over the Show Low Lady Cougars, the Lady Bulldogs trailed 14-9 after the first quarter and 25-23 at the half. The game was still close at 30-28 after three quarters with Show Low still leading. Winslow outscored the Lady Cougars 11-5 in the final period to claim the victory. Kristen Wagner led the Lady Bulldogs with two points. Tatyana Waconda scored nine for the victors. Show Low had two players with 10 points each from Devin Zitar and Brianna Cooper scoring.

On Feb. 3, the Winslow High School teams hosted the Monument Valley Mustangs and Lady Mustangs. The Lady Mustangs defeated the Lady Bulldogs 44-27 in the first game. The Bulldogs defeated Monument Valley 78-53 in the boys’ game. The results left the Lady Bulldogs with a 15-11 record and the Bulldogs with a 22-5 record. The Monument Valley girls improved to 10-15 and the Monument Valley boys fell to 3-23.

In their 44-27 loss to Monument Valley the Lady Bulldogs trailed 16-4 after the first quarter and 27-11 at the half. The margin was 35-17 after three quarters. Tayla Nez led the Lady Mustangs with 13 points. Jazlyn Lane scored 12 for the victors. Brianna Little was the only Lady Bulldog in double figures with 11 points.