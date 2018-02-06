Winslow Lady Bulldogs defeat Holbrook 52-49 in Jan. 23 game

Photo highlights: Justine Butterfield looks to pass and Emerllie Cowboy shoots a free throw during the Jan. 23. The Lady Bulldogs defeated the Holbrook Roadrunners 52-49. a Lady Bulldog fights for the ball during the Jan. 23 game against Holbrook; Kristin Wagner move the ball down court; a player keeps the ball; Kelli Mitchell sinks two and Justine Butterfield drives in.