Standin’ on the Corner looks forward to annual festival

WINSLOW, Ariz. —The Standin’ on the Corner Foundation held its annual meeting at Relic Road Brewing Company in historic downtown Winslow to appoint new board members and elect officers.

All prior board members were reappointed all members to the board and Lilli McKinney was appointed as a new board member.

The Standin’ on the Corner Foundation is an all-volunteer 501c-3 non-profit and donations are tax deductible.

The foundation is currently working on restoring the 20-year-old mural in the Standin’ on the Corner Park on the corner of Second Street at Kinsley Avenue. Foundation member Hackler is heading up the mural restoration working directly with mural artist John Pugh. All donations are appreciated and can be sent directly to the Foundation at P.O. Box 1074 Winslow, Arizona 86047. The foundation continues to pave the park with personalized inscribed bricks.

Foundation member Tom McCauley said on his Facebook page that he is looking forward to an incredible 20th Annual Festival Sept. 28 and 29, at Eagle Pavilion and is now engaging the talent.

“This year will bring back some of the best of the last 20 years with a few new bands as well. New to the annual event will be singer/song writers between bands during daylight hours and will include a DJ on Friday and Saturday nights between bands and continuing into the night after the live music. The Standin’ on the Corner Foundation would like to thank you all for your continued support. We look forward to serving Winslow in 2018,” he said on his page.

More information on supporting the foundation or to purchase a brick is available at www.standinonthecorner.com.