Silent auction returns, supports educational programs and scholarships for Hopi students

PHOENIX — On March 2, the Hopi Education Endowment Fund (HEEF) will reintroduce one of their more popular and successful fundraising events, the HEEF Silent Auction.

The event takes place in Phoenix from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Inter Tribal Council of Arizona (2214 N. Central Ave.) and will feature entertainment, traditional Hopi foods, a raffle, T-shirt sales, and of course, unique and exquisite Hopi/Native American art pieces up for bid.



The silent auction is great opportunity for local and non-local artists to invest in the Hopi community while also being able to promote their artwork to a larger audience. Previous HEEF silent auction events attracted nationwide patrons of Hopi/Native American art, Hopi/Native American artisans, and friends of Hopi in support of HEEF’s efforts for the education of the Hopi people.

Multiple sponsors have committed to support the event including SRP (Salt River Projects), APS (Arizona Public Service), Patricia Ryan & Terri Hall, GoalBusters Consulting, Northern Arizona University, Arizona State University, the University of Arizona, Walker & Armstrong, the Hopi Tribe Economic Development Corporation and AMERIND Risk.

“I’m looking forward to hosting wonderful event which wouldn’t be possible without the generous support we’ve received from our sponsors,” said HEEF Resource Development Manager, Justin Hongeva. “It’s exciting to be bringing back an event that was so beneficial to our fundraising efforts.”

Also supporting the event are a number of artists and individuals. The silent auction and raffle will include a unique variety of art creations from Mavasta Honyouti, Jonah Hill, Arvin Fredericks, Dan Namingha, Carol L. Lujan, Diane R. Martinez, Melanie David, Gwen Setalla, Wallace Lomakema, Iva Honyestewa, Monica Nuvamsa, Valerie Nuvayestewa, Donna Humetewa Kaye, Marilyn Ray, Robert Crying Redbear, J.D. Roybal, Harrison Begay, B. Yazz and Robert Redbird.

Several individuals and organizations also donated to the silent auction from personal collections including Stephanie Parker, Carol Pederson, Jaquelyn Slotkin and the Hopi Health Department.

“The silent auction would not be possible without art and the HEEF is very grateful to artists for their creations and also people who donated from their own collections. We invite all to join us as this is their chance to not only get a piece of unique Native art, but to also support Hopi students and the Hopi community,” said HEEF Executive Director, LuAnn Leonard.

Funds raised by the auction will go directly into the HEEF investment account to support Hopi educational programs and provide funding for Hopi college students via the Hopi Tribe Grants & Scholarships Program. The event is open to the public with no entry fee required. More information on the auction including donating artwork or purchasing raffle tickets is available at www.hopieducationfund.org or by calling (928) 734-2275 or by email heef@hopieducationfund.org. The HEEF is a 7871 (a) charitable non-profit organization and all donations are tax-deductible.