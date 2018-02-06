Navajo Nation Council pays tribute to the life of former delegate Annie B. Descheny

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — The 23rd Navajo Nation Council sent condolences to the family of former Council member Annie B. Descheny, who passed away Jan. 25 at the age of 77.

“Our prayers are with Honorable Deshcheny’s husband, children, and all of her loved ones at this time,” said Speaker LoRenzo Bates (Nenahnezad, Newcomb, San Juan, Tiis Tsoh Sikaad, Tse’Daa’Kaan, Upper Fruitland). “We will remember our leader for her humble service to her our people and the entire Navajo Nation.”

Descheny was originally from Bááháálí, N.M. and represented her home community for four terms as a member of the Navajo Nation Council beginning in 1987. Prior to becoming a member of the Council, Descheny worked with Navajo Nation Fleet Management. She also served as Bááháálí Chapter president and secretary/treasurer for several terms and on several health and education boards.

Council Delegate Seth Damon (Bááháálí, Chichiltah, Manuelito, Tsé Lichíí’, Rock Springs, Tsayatoh), who now represents Bááháálí Chapter on the 23rd Navajo Nation Council, remembered Descheny as a dedicated and passionate leader that always wanted the best for her community and people.

“We have lost a true leader within our community,” he said. “Honorable Descheny’s remarkable contributions to the Bááháálí community will always be cherished and we will always be grateful for her service and all that she gave to us.”

Descheny is survived by her husband John Descheny, Jr. of Rock Point, Arizona, two children, four grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

A funeral service was held Jan. 30 at the Lighthouse Church in Gallup, New Mexico, followed by the burial at Sunset Memorial in Gallup, New Mexico.