Hopi High's Lady Bruins defeat Tuba City, 52-49

POLACCA, Ariz. — Hopi High girl’s basketball coach Barry Honyouti said a recent win against Tuba City was a big victory since it was the first time the varsity team has beat the Lady Warriors in three years.

Honyouti said when he coached junior varsity, Tuba City’s team was hard to beat.

Aside from beating their rival, the victory was important to Hopi High since the Bruins are ranked 19th in the state in 2A Division and Tuba City is ranked eighth in the state in the larger 3A Division.

Honyouti said the Hopi High girls played one of their best overall games of the season. He said the offense played well because they were moving the ball, breaking the Tuba City full court press and hitting their shots. He said the defense played great because the Lady Bruins were helping each other and talking on the court.

“The team did everything I wanted them to do,” he said.

Jaeda Honani topped Hopi with 22 points, Zoe Cook poured in 11, Onawia Begay netted ten, Ronticia Martinez tossed in four points, Kateri Lalo added three and Kaylen Lomayestewa scored two.

Tuba City player, K. Posey led her team with 31 points.

Honani scored nine and Begay added four as Hopi led 20-16 after the first period despite an 11-point quarter by Posey. Honani tossed in seven points and Cook added four as the Lady Bruins led at halftime 33-24. Posey kept Tuba City close with six points in the second quarter.

Posey poured in ten points in the third period as Tuba City tied the game at 41-41. Honani scored four points for the Bruins in the third quarter.

Begay scored four points in the final period as Hopi escaped with the three-point victory.