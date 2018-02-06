Holbrook High January Students of the Month

Photo by Submitted photo.
Holbrook High School recently announced its January Students of the Month. The following students were awarded this honor for improvements in corresponding studies. Standing from left: Anthony Nelson for male scholar-athlete, Darrell Morris for principal’s selection, Donovan Bonney for Navajo language, Shaun Wayne for English, Jaken Todacheenie for language arts and Landen King for physical education. Seated from left: Bailey Lewis for math, Arianna Manuel for English, Jyllian Hall for fine arts, Gabrielle Chee for social studies, Kerensa Spencer for science, Twyla Clark for female scholar-athlete and Madison Chappell for fine arts. Not pictured: Ellie Smith for science, Mika Joe for Navajo language, Shandiin Harvey for fine arts and Gabriel Santibanez for NAVIT.
