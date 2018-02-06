Bulldog teams gain important wins over Holbrook and Blue Ridge Jan. 30 and 31

WINSLOW, Ariz. — The Winslow Bulldogs and Lady Bulldogs defeated the Holbrook Roadrunners and Lady Roadrunners in Winslow Jan.30. The wins helped both teams in the race for playoff seeding, especially in the girls’ tournament.

The Bulldogs improved their record to 20-5 with the victory, which dropped the Roadrunners to 7-15. The Lady Bulldogs improved to 12-11, while Holbrook fell to a still very impressive 21-6.

On Jan. 31, the Winslow High School teams defeated the Blue Ridge Yellowjackets 88-76 and the Lady Bulldogs prevailed 61-29 in one of their most decisive wins of the season. The win left Winslow with a record of 20-5 for the Bulldogs and 13-11 for the Lady Bulldogs

Against Holbrook, the Lady Bulldogs won the first varsity game 52-49. Winslow led 12-10 after the first quarter but trailed 28-22 at the half and 44-38 after the third quarter. The Lady Bulldogs came back and won the game 52-49. Justine Butterfield led Winslow with 15 points. Briana Little scored nine points for the victors. Tyler Pacheco scored 15 for Holbrook and Tyanna Johnson was in double figures with 10 points.

The Bulldogs won the boys’ game 51-48 over the Roadrunners. Winslow led 18-9 after the first quarter and 30-19 at the half. Holbrook cut the lead 39-36 in the third quarter but the margin was still three points at 51-48 at the finish. Junior Villanueva led Winslow with 11 points and Zach Wagner was in double figures with 10 points, one more than Darius James with nine. Emerson Begay led all scorers with 15 points for Holbrook. Anthony Nelson scored 11 and Terrance Kelly had nine for the Roadrunners.

In their 61-29 win over Blue Ridge the Lady Bulldogs actually trailed 7-6 after the first quarter but were ahead 25-13 at the half. The margin was 41-19 after three quarters. Justine Butterfield led all scorers with 13 points. Aliyanhna Vogele scored 11 points for the victors. Blue Ridge was led by Sierra Tenijieth with 10 points.