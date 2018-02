Around the Rez: Feb. 7

safeTALK training on suicide at Cameron Chapter Feb. 21

Attend the half-day safeTALK training and learn four basic steps to connect people at risk of suicide to life-saving resources. Both professionals and the public can save lives. safeTALK takes place Feb. 21 at the Cameron Chapter House from 8 a.m. to noon. More information is available by calling (928) 283-2816 to register.

Old Trails Museum and Gemini Gallery celebrate Black History Month

On Feb. 19, from 1 to 5 p.m., the Old Trails Museum and Gemini Gallery will jointly host “A Stroll Through Black History: A Museum and Art Experience.”

One in a series of Black History Month events hosted by the Winslow chapter of the NAACP, the Museum and Art Experience will feature historical artifacts and the exhibit, African Americans in Winslow: Scenes from Our History at the Old Trails Museum

The Gemini Gallery will present a repeating slideshow of influential African American artists, which will serve as inspiration for attendees to create their own works of art that day on site (Gemini will provide the materials).

Both venues are located across from the Standin’ on the Corner Park on Kinsley Avenue in Winslow. More information is available from Old Trails Museum at (928) 289-5861.

Public comment sought for proposed rules of criminal procedures

The Navajo Nation Supreme Court has received a petition to amend parts of the Navajo Rules of Criminal Procedures. The Supreme Court has the authority to adopt, and thereby amend, rules of pleading, practice and procedure applicable to all proceedings in courts of the Navajo Nation.

The Navajo Nation Code, at 7 N.N.C. § 601, requires consultation and public comment to adopt rules of procedure. The petition and the proposed rules can be found on the Navajo Nation Judicial Branch website at http://www.navajocourts.org.



Public comment and consultation on the proposed Rules are being accepted from January 24, 2018 through February 23, 2018, at 5 p.m. Please direct all input to Karen Francis, Government Relations Officer, at karenfrancis@navajo-nsn.gov by that date.

Parent conference at Naatsis’aan Community School Feb. 16

Naatsis’aan Community Schools, Inc., presents a parent conference called “Our Teachings

Become our Children’s Teachings,” Feb. 16 at Naatsis’aan Community School, Navajo Mountain, Utah.

This is a free event, everyone is welcome and includes presentations, lunch and a certificate of completion. More information is available by calling Merle Begay or Franklin Tohannie at 928.672.2335.

Red Sands School in Winslow now enrolling for 2018-19 school year

Red Sands Christian School is now enrolling for the 2018-2019 school year at its new location in Winslow, 502 Airport Road. More information is available at (928) 289-9221 or at info@redsands.cc or by stopping at the new location on Airport Road.

Citizen Liaison Committee in Winslow seeking volunteers

The Winslow Police Department has been working with an Exploratory Committee to form a Citizen Liaison Committee (CLC) for the Winslow Police Department. The Exploratory Committee has laid the groundwork for the CLC, and are now accepting applications from volunteer community members for 15 positions (including one at-large member from the Navajo Nation and one at-large member from the Hopi Tribe) to serve for up to four years on the CLC. They are accepting applications through the months of February and March. This is an opportunity to be involved with the Winslow Police Department. More information is available from Jessica Meritt at jmeritt@winslowaz.gov or (928) 289-1447.

Blood donors needed in northern Arizona

With the flu reducing eligible blood donors, United Blood Services is asking for healthy blood donors to donate blood. United Blood Services will have blood donation services available in northern Arizona throughout February in Winslow and Flagstaff. All types are needed, especially O-negative, the universal blood donor. Donors can make a donation in Winslow on Tuesday, Feb. 6 from 8 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. at Winslow High School, 111 Winslow Lane. Flagstaff has numerous locations available for donors on Feb. 14, Feb. 20. Feb. 21, Feb. 22, Feb. 23 and Feb. 28. More information or to schedule an appointment is available at 1-877-UBS-HERO (1-877-827-4376) or at www.BloodHero.com (enter your city or zip code).