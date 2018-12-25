Red Sands Christian School celebrates Christmas with refurbished school in Winslow

Red Sands Christian School held its Christmas gathering Dec. 19 in Winslow. The school recently moved from Leupp to Winslow and has been refurbished with new wiring, plumbing, electronics, doors, windows and it plans to have a kitchen soon. Originally, the school was located on Navajo Route 99 near Leupp and served primarily Diné children. Now, it still serves Navajo kids, but also Hopi, Hispanic, Anglo and other groups. This summer the facility will host a Sunday Church with Pastor Bryan Snyder.
